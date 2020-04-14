Andhaghaaram: Makers release second poster of supernatural thriller few hours ahead of the release of trailer

The makers of the supernatural thriller Andhaghaaram have released its second poster just a few hours ahead of the release of the much-awaited trailer. Check it out.

It seems like Atlee is planning something really big for his upcoming movie Andhaghaaram. This is because the filmmaker has given a treat to all the movie buffs through not one but two surprises ahead of the release of the movie’s trailer. Yes, you heard it right! After having released the first intriguing poster of the supernatural thriller, the makers have now released the second poster too on social media which has raised the eyebrows of the curious gossip mongers.

The second poster shows the lead actor Arjun Das on the verge of smashing an old telephone with the help of a bat. Given that the movie happens to be a supernatural thriller, this eye-catching poster is sure to make the fans eager for its trailer to be released soon. Now, the good news is that Andhaghaaram’s trailer is all set to be released today, i.e. on April 14, 2020, at 5 pm.

Check out the second poster of Andhaghaaram below:

Apart from Arjun, the movie also features Pooja Ramachandran, Meesha Ghoshal and Vinoth Kishan in the lead roles. It has been directed by debutant Vighnarajan. Taking about the lead hero Arjun Das, he was earlier highly appreciated for his stellar performance in the movie Kaithi. The promising actor will also be seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited movie Master. The shooting for Andhaghaaram has already been completed which means that the movie is all set to be released into the theatres soon.

