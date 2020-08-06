Andhaghaaram star Pooja Ramachandran’s new photo performing yoga with husband takes over the internet

While their recent wedding anniversary photos went viral on social media, her new photo shows her performing yoga along with her husband.

Pooja Ramachandran, who was seen in the recent headlines after her starring in Atlee's production Andhagaaram has now taken over the internet with her new Instagram post. The VJ turned actor tied the knot with actor John Kokken on 15 April last year. While their recent wedding anniversary photos went viral on social media, her new photo shows her performing yoga along with her husband. In the photo, they can be seen having a fun time while staying fit.

Sharing the photos, Pooja wrote on the photo-sharing application, “Sometimes all we need is a hug! Because nothing is normal now” On the work front, Pooja’s next film Andhaghaaram has Kaithi fame actor Arjun Das as the lead actor. The film also features Nandha actor Vinoth Kishan, who played the villain in Karthi's Naan Mahaan Alla. This upcoming film is helmed by Vignarajan, while Edwin Sakay will be cranking the camera. Andhaghaaram will have music by popular singer and composer Pradeep Kumar. The film is co-produced by Passion Studios.

The makers recently revealed the trailer, which took over the internet. Several celebrities lauded the trailer on their social media spaces. While there is no update on when the film will go on floors, it is expected that they will announce it after the COVID 19 situation is contained. Andhaghaaram is one of the most anticipated movies of Kollywood as the film’s cast and crew are critically acclaimed.

