Andhaghaaram star Pooja Ramachandran’s wedding anniversary photo in bikini takes over the internet

Taking to Twitter, Pooja Ramachandran’s husband John Kokken shared some throwback photos from their vacation.

Pooja Ramachandran, who was seen in the recent headlines after her starring in Atlee's production Andhagaaram has made the headlines yet again. The VJ turned actor tied the knot with actor John Kokken on 15 April last year. Celebrating their wedding anniversary while on home quarantine, the couple shared few throwback photos from their vacation, which took the internet by storm. In the photos, they can be seen having a fun time on the beach.

Sharing the photos, Pooja wrote on the photo-sharing application, “My phone over flows with memories we’ve made in the last one year! It was tough to choose.. All I want to tell you @highonkokken is that I’ve grown learning and unlearning so much with you that I feel beautiful from the inside. I can say so much but I’m so protective about the love we share that this feels enough. Just know that you make me shine!”

On the work front, Pooja’s next film Andhaghaaram has Kaithi fame actor Arjun Das as the lead actor. The film also features Nandha actor Vinoth Kishan, who played the villain in Karthi's Naan Mahaan Alla. This upcoming film is helmed by Vignarajan, while Edwin Sakay will be cranking the camera. Andhaghaaram will have music by popular singer and composer Pradeep Kumar. The film is co-produced by Passion Studios. The makers recently revealed the trailer, which took over the internet. Several celebrities lauded the trailer on their social media spaces.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×