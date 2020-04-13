Andhaghaaram Trailer of Atlee’s upcoming production venture to be revealed tomorrow

Taking to Twitter, director Atlee revealed the name and first look of his next production venture Andhaghaaram, while announcing that the film's trailer will be released tomorrow.

In what comes as an exciting piece of news to the fans of director Atlee Kumar, the director’s home banner AforApple Productions took to Twitter and announced that they will reveal the trailer of the director’s next production venture Andhaghaaram tomorrow, on the occasion of Tamil New Year. The first look of the film was revealed yesterday. Taking to Twitter, Atlee wrote, “Happy to be presenting #ANDHAGHAARAM , trailer will be out on the 14 th of April, stay tuned”.

The lead actor of this upcoming film is Kaithi fame actor Arjun Das. Titled Andhaghaaram, the film also features Nandha actor Vinoth Kishan, who played the villain in Karthi's Naan Mahaan Alla. Meesha Ghosal, and Pooja Ramachandran will be seen as leading ladies. This upcoming film is helmed by Vignarajan, while Edwin Sakay will be cranking the camera. Andhaghaaram will have music by popular singer and composer Pradeep Kumar. The film is co-produced by Passion Studios. Check out the Tweet here

Meanwhile, Atlee made the headlines recently after donating for COVID 19 situation. Director Atlee has donated Rs 10 lakh to help people combat the lockdown imposed by the central government. Atlee’s last directorial venture was Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil, which turned out to be a huge hit. Atlee has not yet officially announced his next directorial venture. However, reports suggest that his next collaboration will be with Bollywood biggie .

