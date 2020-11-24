Andhaghaaram Twitter Review: Arjun Das starrer gets showered with positive reviews from fans and critics
After a long wait, Arjun Das starrer Andhaghaaram was released on the video streaming platform Netflix today. The film opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. With the reviews of them on Twitter, the movie started trending on Twitter. Kaithi fame actor Arjun Das was seen as the male lead, while Meesha Ghoshal and Pooja Ramachandran were seen as the leading ladies. Nandha actor Vinoth Kishan, who played the villain in Karthi's Naan Mahaan Alla, was seen in a key role in the film.
Directed by Vignarajan, Edwin Sakay cranked the camera for Andhaghaaram. The film is produced by Atlee and Priya Atlee’s home banner A for Apple Productions along with Passion Studios. The film was released amidst huge expectations and it looks like fans are glad with the outcome. While they all lauded the intense plot, fans also appreciated Arjun Das for choosing this film.
That moment when you finds out the dialogue the character gonna speak next... That's some kinda wonderful feeling #Andhaghaaram pic.twitter.com/LO5EnWNtVO
Half movie finished one of the best OTT release I have seen for now @NetflixIndia #Andhaghaaram
இதுவரை பார்த்த தமிழ்ப் பேய்ப்படங்கள்லயே சந்திரமுகிக்கு அப்புறம், ஒருத்தருக்குள்ள பேய் புகுவதற்கு Valid Reason, நம்பக் கூடிய Reason இந்தப்படத்தில தான் இருக்கு! அப்படி இருந்தும்! அப்படி ஆகலயே!#VinodKishan #ArjunDas#Andhaghaaram @iam_arjundas @vinoth_kishan - P8
#Andhaghaaram @priyaatlee Production @iam_arjundas #TheatreMaterial
முழுசா பாத்து முடிச்சிட்டேன் !
தரமான படம் சமீப காலத்துல தமிழ்ல வந்த பெஸ்ட் த்ரில்லர்ன்னு சொல்லலாம் !#Andhaghaaram https://t.co/LxjNYU4L3a
#Andhaghaaram Bejaaraana Padam A never seen before, unique, original psychological-paranormal thriller. It's complex & demands all your attention. Good that it's on OTT; you can rewind & replay for utmost clarity. @vvignarajan @iam_arjundas @Atlee_dir @vinoth_kishan pic.twitter.com/70tNJaRKDR
#Andhaghaaram Review :: @iam_arjundas Anna ur Acting Is Extraordinary Awesome I Can See ArjunDas Opposite To The Kaithi ,#Andhaghaaram Completely Different Dimension Movie. This Film Is A Slow burn Suspense Thriller Film. This Script Are Complicated Then Story,Screenplay WOW pic.twitter.com/K6eXB9x1qu
Arjun Das shot to his fame after his role as the antagonist in the megahit Kollywood film Kaithi directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He received positive feedback for his role in the film. It should be noted that the director’s upcoming film with Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master will also have Arjun Das in a key role. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the COVID-19 crisis.