  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Andhaghaaram Twitter Review: Arjun Das starrer gets showered with positive reviews from fans and critics

Andhaghaaram has Arjun Das as the lead actor, who was last seen in Kollywood's popular film Kaithi.
18219 reads Mumbai
Andhaghaaram Twitter Review: Arjun Das starrer gets showered with positive reviews from fans and criticsAndhaghaaram Twitter Review: Arjun Das starrer gets showered with positive reviews from fans and critics
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After a long wait, Arjun Das starrer Andhaghaaram was released on the video streaming platform Netflix today. The film opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. With the reviews of them on Twitter, the movie started trending on Twitter. Kaithi fame actor Arjun Das was seen as the male lead, while Meesha Ghoshal and Pooja Ramachandran were seen as the leading ladies. Nandha actor Vinoth Kishan, who played the villain in Karthi's Naan Mahaan Alla, was seen in a key role in the film.

Directed by Vignarajan, Edwin Sakay cranked the camera for Andhaghaaram. The film is produced by Atlee and Priya Atlee’s home banner A for Apple Productions along with Passion Studios. The film was released amidst huge expectations and it looks like fans are glad with the outcome. While they all lauded the intense plot, fans also appreciated Arjun Das for choosing this film.

See some of the fans' tweets here:







Also Read: Samantha Akkineni raises the fashion quotient as she slays in a tie dye kaftan top during her Maldives vacay

Arjun Das shot to his fame after his role as the antagonist in the megahit Kollywood film Kaithi directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He received positive feedback for his role in the film. It should be noted that the director’s upcoming film with Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master will also have Arjun Das in a key role. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Arjun Das’ Andhaghaaram: Makers RELEASE intense trailer of the thriller; WATCH
Master actor Arjun Das expresses his fandom for Thalapathy Vijay; Says he can’t wait to watch the film’s FDFS
Andhaghaaram star Pooja Ramachandran’s new photo performing yoga with husband takes over the internet
Andhaghaaram star Pooja Ramachandran’s wedding anniversary photo in bikini takes over the internet
Andhaghaaram: Karan Johar is blown away by the film's trailer; Congratulates Atlee for his next
Andhaghaaram: Makers release second poster of supernatural thriller few hours ahead of the release of trailer
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement