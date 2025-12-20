Andhra King Taluka OTT Release: When and where to watch Ram Pothineni, Upendra’s action comedy film online

Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni in the lead role, was released in theaters on November 27, 2025. Directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla, the action-comedy film is now gearing up for its digital debut. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Andhra King Taluka

Andhra King Taluka is scheduled to begin streaming on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas this year. The movie will be available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. The streaming service shared the official update through its social media handle.

Sharing the update, the post read, “Ippati dhaaka star biopics ey chusam, ippudu its time for a fan biopic. (Till now we’ve watched biopics of stars, now it’s time for a biopic of a fan.)”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Andhra King Taluka

Andhra King Taluka follows the story of a superstar named Surya (played by Upendra). He is going through a rough phase as his previous films have failed at the box office. His milestone 100th film is also at risk of being shelved after the producer backs out, leaving him in a desperate situation.

Fearing that shelving the film could mark the downfall of his career, Surya approaches another producer to finance the movie with a budget of Rs 3 crore and help him complete it. However, to his surprise, the required amount is credited to Surya’s bank account from an unknown source.

Intrigued, Surya begins searching for the origin of the money, which leads him to Sagar (Ram Pothineni), the president of the Andhra King Fans Association. As Surya embarks on a journey to learn more about his ardent fan and meet him, the film explores how Sagar managed to arrange the funds and what led him to become such a devoted admirer.

Cast and crew of Andhra King Taluka

Andhra King Taluka stars Ram Pothineni and Upendra in the lead roles. The film also features Bhagyashri Borse, Sindhu Tolani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rao Ramesh, Tulasi, Murali Sharma, Rajashree, Rajeev Kanakala, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla, the action comedy is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The music and background score are composed by the duo Vivek–Mervin, while Siddhartha Nuni and George C. Williams handled cinematography. Veteran filmmaker A. Sreekar Prasad serves as the editor.

ALSO READ: Sreenivasan passes away: Rajinikanth, Prithviraj Sukumaran express shock; Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan pay emotional tribute