Andhra King Taluka Review: Ram Pothineni’s action drama takes a feel-good spin that leaves a lasting impression

Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni in the lead role, was released in theaters on November 27, 2025. Directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla, the action-comedy drama is now available for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

If you’re planning to watch the film online this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review to check out.

The Plot

Set during the 1990s–2000s era, Andhra King Taluka narrates the tale of a superstar named Surya. He is going through a rough phase, as his previous films have failed at the box office. His milestone 100th film is also at risk of being shelved after the producer backs out, leaving him in a desperate situation.

Fearing that shelving the film could mark the downfall of his career, Surya approaches another producer to finance the movie with a budget of Rs 3 crore and help him complete it. However, to his surprise, the required amount is credited to Surya’s bank account from an unknown source.

Intrigued, Surya begins searching for the origin of the money, which leads him to Sagar, the president of the Andhra King Fans Association. As Surya embarks on a journey to learn more about his ardent fan and meet him, the film explores how Sagar managed to arrange the funds and what led him to become such a devoted admirer.

The Good

Andhra King Taluka feels fresh from Ram Pothineni after many of his recent films received an underwhelming response. The actor wholeheartedly surrenders to his role as Sagar, offering fresh nuances while staying away from his usual star image in Tollywood.

The layers of his character show how effectively a feel-good role can be written in a Telugu film. Set during the late 1990s to the 2000s, the movie attempts to capture the essence of a star and the fans who make him or her.

Apart from Ram Pothineni, the movie also features Upendra in an impressive role despite limited screen time. The actor makes the most of his presence, presenting a tale that stays with the audience and adds emotional depth to the narrative.

In terms of writing, the film takes its time setting up the plot, introducing viewers to the main characters in the first half. However, it struggles with momentum shifts once the story enters the second half, focusing heavily on how much a star means to a fan, which may slow the pacing for some viewers.

With assured direction, the technical aspects of the flick shine in its music, cinematography, and production design. The music composed by Vivek–Mervin, especially the melodious track Chinni Gundelo, truly tugs at the heartstrings.

The Bad

While the plot and narration remain consistent, Andhra King Taluka faces pacing issues. The film needed better refinement in the editing department to make it more engaging, particularly during the first half.

Moreover, the VFX elements appear off-putting at times, affecting the overall experience of the film, especially during certain key scenes.

The Performance

Ram Pothineni breaks away from his stereotypical roles to portray Sagar in Andhra King Taluka. The writing supports this shift, as there are no high-octane mass moments or over-the-top, preachy dialogues. The character is simple, and Ram delivers it with restraint and sincerity.

Upendra has impressive moments, while Bhagyashri Borse does well as the female lead and Sagar’s love interest.

Watch the trailer here:

The Verdict

Andhra King Taluka is an emotional and entertaining watch that offers something fresh in Ram Pothineni’s filmography. If a feel-good action comedy is what you’re looking for, this one is definitely worth watching on OTT.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

