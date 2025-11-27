Andhra King Taluka Twitter Review: Read 11 tweets before watching Ram Pothineni’s rom-com movie

Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni, released in theaters on November 27, 2025, i.e., today. If you are interested in watching the movie in theaters, here's what netizens have had to say about the film.

Andhra King Taluka Twitter Review

A user on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Andhra King Taluka by saying that there are certain films one carries even after leaving the theatre, and that this is one of them. The user felt it was an impressive movie and that Ram had made a solid comeback, looking remarkably fresh.

According to the netizen, the film operates on an entirely different level compared to his previous ones. They also mentioned that Ram's looks, acting, and particularly the emotional scenes between Upendra and Ram are excellent. They added that the music, performances, and Upendra's character are the film's major strengths, and that Bhagyashree delivers a decent performance and pairs well with the iSmart Shankar actor.

Another netizen added that Andhra King Taluka is a heartfelt “biopic of a fan,” and that Ram Pothineni shines in what they described as an emotional return to form. The person expressed that the second half and climax are strong despite a slow start, calling it a feel-good watch for fans.

However, a third user had a different reaction and commented that the film is problematic because it glorifies what they described as a “brain-dead hero-worship subculture” and irresponsible risk-taking. They remarked that they had expected a coming-of-age drama, a genre they felt Telugu cinema does not understand.

Here’s what netizens have to say

More about Andhra King Taluka

Andhra King Taluka follows the story of Sagar, an ardent fan whose life, relationships, and identity revolve around his admiration for his cinematic idol, Surya Kumar.

Presented as a heartfelt tribute to fans everywhere, the movie explores how Sagar's passion for his superstar shapes his world and how he manages to use it to lead a successful life.

Apart from Ram Pothineni, the movie features Upendra, Bhagyashri Borse, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Rajeev Kanakala, Tulasi, Sindhu Tolani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya, VTV Ganesh, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Mahesh Babu P., the movie has musical tracks and background scores composed by Vivek-Mervin.

