Andhra Pradesh Elections: Adivi Sesh and Nithiin extend their congratulations as Pawan Kalyan emerges victorious

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to become an MLA from his constituency in Pithapuram as emerges victorious in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. With the actor set to achieve this monumental success, the Telugu industry actors are all excited for him.

In a recent post shared by actors Adivi Sesh and Nithiin, both the young actors shared their congratulatory words for the star. While Adivi expressed his excitement with a simple post, Nithiin wrote, “As a fan and as a brother, I am supremely thrilled and overjoyed at your history making win in this election.”

Both Nithiin and Adivi Sesh expressed their joy over such a humongous feat by power star Pawan Kalyan in the Andhra Pradesh elections. Besides them, many celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal, Karthikeya, Kona Venkat, Brahmji, Ramajogaiah Sastry, and many more have wished the actor for his victorious journey towards politics.

With Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) formed an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, both parties have managed to reap great success in the assembly elections. As the power star is set to don yet another cap in his life now, it seems that all his fans in Andhra Pradesh are happy about this success.

Pawan Kalyan’s work front

Besides clinching the victory in the Andhra Pradesh elections, Pawan Kalyan is also gearing up for some of his upcoming movies in the lead role. The actor’s much-awaited film OG aka They Call Him OG is expected to hit theaters this year and will feature him in a highly engaging action thriller, directed by Saaho’s Sujeeth.

Besides OG, the actor is also part of the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit which has been in the making for quite some time. The fantasy action movie is set during the 17th century Mughal Empire with the actor playing the role of an outlaw. Moreover, the actor will also be seen as a police officer in the movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar.

