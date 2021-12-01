Andhra Pradesh Floods: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR & Chiranjeevi donate 25 lakhs to CM Relief Fund

Telugu state, Andhra Pradesh, has been witnessing heavy spells of rainfall since last week. The massive rainfall of two cents has breached the lakes, immersed several colonies and swept away vehicles. These rains have made people lose their livelihoods. The Andhra Pradesh government, state police, the disaster response force and municipality workers are working round the clock in the relief operations.

Due to many lives being affected because of the rainfall, celebs like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu came forward to help the people in aid during these difficult times. Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu respectively donated Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund. Jr NTR became the first celeb to announce a huge amount for flood relief measures in Andhra Pradesh, followed by Mahesh and Chiranjeevi.

"Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery," the Nandamuri actor tweeted.

Mahesh Babu announcing the same as he tweeted, In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis."

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and announced that, "Pained by the wide spread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works."

Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu, today paid their last respects to the Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, who passed away yesterday due to Lung Cancer.

