Andhra Pradesh Floods: Prabhas generously donates Rs 1 Crore to CM Relief Fund

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed the heaviest rainfall and consequent flooding last week, which has affected many livelihoods. To help out the people in need during these tough times, Prabhas donated Rs 1 Crore to the CM Relief Fund.

Prabhas is known for his powerful presence on the silver screen, but in real life, Prabhas is a kind person. Even though the presence of the Baahubali star is minimal, he has a heart of gold. Today, the actor is grabbing all the attention for the right reasons.

Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu respectively donated Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund. Jr NTR became the first celeb to announce a huge amount for flood relief measures in Andhra Pradesh, followed by Mahesh and Chiranjeevi.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Floods: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR & Chiranjeevi donate 25 lakhs to CM Relief Fund

On the work front, Prabhas is currently working on the upcoming big budget pan Indian film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady of the film. A trilingual, Radhe Shyam is set to release in 2021. Prabhas also has an untitled sci-fi film with director Nag Ashwin, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in the role of Lord Ram in the pan Indian big-budget film, Adipurush, which will be directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame.