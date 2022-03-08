Andhra Pradesh new ticket prices: Old vs new revised rates, exceptions for low budget films and more

Many big-ticket movies like RRR, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Radhe Shyam among others have geared up for the grand releases. The whole Tollywood industry had been looking forward to a positive change by the Jagan government. While many Telugu biggies are preparing for release, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued revised ticket rates and orders for low and high budget films.

A new Government Order (GO) was issued on March 7 by the state Home Department on the new movie ticket prices.

The lowest ticket rates in non-AC theatres in gram and Nagar panchayats are up by Rs 20 and 40 (non-premium and premium). Before it was Rs 5, 10 and 15 for economy, deluxe and premium.

The highest prices permitted in multiplexes in municipal corporations are Rs 150 and 250, this is for regular and recliner seats. On the other hand, for recliner seats available in AC theatres, the allowed rate is Rs 250. Before allowed rates in multiplexes were Rs 75, 150 and 250 for the economy, deluxe and premium. To note, these rates are excluding GST.

The new government has also proposed a plan of setting up an online movie ticketing system, which will be surprised by the government in order to regulate cinema ticket pricing and check the exploitation of moviegoers.

New orders for low budget and high budget films:

To promote a small budget film, the theatres are allowed to run five shows a day but this comes with the condition that one of the shows from 5 between 11 am and 9 pm, should be compulsorily for screening a small budget film.

For 100 crore and over budget films, according to a report in The News Minute, the government will issue separate rates for 10 days from the date of release. This is a case to case basis.

Also, another condition, these high budget movies will have to shoot at least 20% of the film in Andhra Pradesh.

In every AC, non AC and special cinema, 25% of the total seats will have to be reserved as a non-premium category. This is for the people who cannot afford the premium ticket category.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi tweeted, "I thank Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for issuing a new Government Order revising movie ticket rates while keeping in mind the the survival of theatres as well as the will to keep entertainment accessible to people, in the interest of the Telugu film industry. Allowing the fifth show for small films is beneficial for many producers."

