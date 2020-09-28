  1. Home
Andra Pradesh’s CM Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to Centre; Recommends SP Balasubrahmanyam’s name for Bharat Ratna

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away last week after being treated in a Chennai based private hospital for more than 50 days.
September 28, 2020
Andra Pradesh’s CM Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to Centre; Recommends SP Balasubrahmanyam’s name for Bharat RatnaAndra Pradesh’s CM Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to Centre; Recommends SP Balasubrahmanyam’s name for Bharat Ratna
The unfortunate demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam sent waves of shock across the nation. While the fans of the legendary singer are still mourning and grieving the demise, the Chief Minister of Andra Pradesh has now written to the central government, recommending SP Balasubrahmanyam’s name for Bharat Ratna award. He stated that it would be the highest recognition to the remarkable work of SPB, which lasted for about 5 decades and will stay in people’s memory forever.

“SPB’s immense popularity and the deep impact he had left on the global music industry in his 50 years of legacy can be gauged by the continuous flow of rich tribute from music aficionados all over the world. As a tribute to the legendary singer for his contribution to the music field, I request you to confer the Bharat Ratna upon SPB,” the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday after being treated in a Chennai based private hospital for more than 50 days. His demise sent shock waves across the nation. He was 74. The singer’s funeral took place at his farmhouse in Chennai’s Thamaraipakkam. Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty took to social media and offered condolences to SPB’s family. SPB’s son and actor SPB Charan announced the news of his demise while addressing the press in front of the hospital where the singer was receiving treatment.

