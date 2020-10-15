Andrea Jeremiah calls acting in Master a 'fabulous' experience; Says Thalapathy Vijay is very down to earth

Andrea Jeremiah was quizzed about her experience of working in the much awaited film Master. The actress states that the highly anticipated flick Master will be among the most successful flicks of the southern film industry.

The stunning actress Andrea Jeremiah spoke to India Today for an interview. The actress spoke about many things, including her experience of acting in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. The gorgeous diva was quizzed about her experience of working in the much awaited film Master. The upcoming film is helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director is known for his blockbuster flick called Kaithi. The news report by India Today states how the stunner Andrea Jeremiah considers actor Thalapathy Vijay a down to earth person along with being a very humble and wonderful individual.

The actress states that the highly anticipated flick Master will be amongst the most successful flicks of the southern film industry. The actress states that she cannot talk about the character that she is essaying in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer but says that working in Master was a 'fabulous' experience. The upcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will also feature makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role. The fans and audience members are particularly looking forward to seeing the actor in a negative role. The Super Deluxe actor's first look poster from Master was unveiled by the makers some time.

The fans and followers of the actor gave the first look a thundering response. The fans are eagerly looking forward to watching Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi together on the big screen. The film was meant for a release some time back, but due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers postponed the film.

