Andrea Jeremiah recalls childhood memories by sharing her baby photos: ‘Want to go back to being that girl’

Andrea Jeremiah is both an accomplished artist as well as a singer. She was last seen in Vijay’s Master and is now gearing up for a multitude of projects including Mysskin’s Pisasu 2. Earlier, the director had remarked that the actress is sure to pick up a National Award for her act in the film, which had kicked in more interest in the project. Andrea had taken to Instagram to reminisce about her childhood days. Her caption read as, “Wanna go back to being that girl on a rocking horse… #throwback #photodump (sic).”

Andrea’s upcoming projects besides Pisasu 2 include Aranmanai 3 and Kaa. The actress was among those who had successfully recovered from COVID-19. Post getting recovered, she had posted, “Good morning everyone. Today marks my 14th day and end of isolation. To commemorate this, we made a list for those of you out there who, like me, might be dealing with #covid_19 on your own. Please note that this applies ONLY to people with MILD to MODERATE SYMPTOMS under home quarantine. We had it verified by a doctor and hope you find it helpful.”



She further mentioned, “Even as I recovered so easily at home, my heart ached to hear of so many young people succumbing to the disease. And my earnest plea to everyone out there is this- if you are eligible for it, PLEASE GET VACCINATED that’s the only thing that gives us some amount of protection against the virus. #maskup when you head out, #staysafe and most importantly, BE KIND we’re all in this together because nobody is safe until everybody is safe. Special shout-out to #chennaicorporation for tackling this crisis head on and doing such a good job let’s work together to make #chennai a safe zone at the earliest (sic).”

