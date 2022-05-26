Andrea Jeremiah repeats white saree after 10 years like a queen and looks ravishing; Shares before & after pic

Repeating outfits for celebrities is quite rare as they chose a new look every time they step out. However, a few actresses have shown that reporting is quite fine and flaunted like a queen by donning the exact same outfit. South actress Andrea Jeremiah, who is one of the most beautiful actresses in Kollywood, repeated her beautiful saree after 10 years and also shared before and after pic.

Andrea Jeremiah repeated her white sheer saree after 10 years like a queen and looked ravishing. Well, the actress didn't seem to change a bit, looks enchanting in the before and after. In the first pic, she is seen posing with Kamal Haasan wearing the white saree. Sharing the before and after pic of repeating the look with perfection, Andrea wrote, "Same saree same me 10 years later #itsoktorepeatyouroutfit."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Andrea Jeremiah, who started her career in the entertainment industry as a singer, starred in many Tamil movies including Pachaikili Muthucharam, Taramani and her role in Vada Chennai was critically acclaimed. Andrea Jeremiah was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master along with Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Andrea Jeremiah has a bunch of movies lined up including No Entry, Vattam, Maaligai, Kaa and director Mysskin's Pisasu 2. Recently, the teaser of the horror film Pisasu 2, was released and Andrea as a ghost gives chills with her act, the background score, and promises a horror entertainer. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is playing an extended cameo in the film.

Also Read: Cannes 2022: Kamal Haasan looks dapper in white & blue formals as he promotes Vikram in France; PICS