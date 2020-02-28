Andrea Jeremiah reveals she is tired of getting stereotyped for bedroom scenes; Read Details

Andrea Jeremiah said in a recent interview that she got tired of being offered to play roles in movie's where there are stereotyped bedroom scenes, while revealing that she wouldn't mind slashing her remuneration if better roles would be offered.

Andrea Jeremiah easily qualifies to be one of the best actresses around. After a small cameo in Kanda Naal Mudhal featuring Karthik Kumar, Prasanna and Laila in the leads, she made her full-fledged debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Pachaikili Muthucharam opposite R Sarathkumar. Over the years, she has been wonderfully balancing her acting and singing assignments. Pachaikili Muthucharam was enough to get Andrea noticed. Post which, she rubbed shoulders with who’s who of the industry like Ajith in Mankatha, Kamal Haasan in the Viswaroopam series, Uthama Villain and others and proved her mettle over the years.

Jeremiah was last seen in Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, in which she had done a couple of bedroom scenes. In a recent interview, she had lamented about how she’s getting similar roles and is tired of the same. She also added that if a role and her character is great, and the film happens to be good, she’s even ready to slash her remuneration. Andrea is currently a part of Master that stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead and is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame. Malavika Mohanan plays the other leading lady of this much anticipated venture that is looking to lock a summer release.

Fans are particularly thrilled about seeing Vijay lock horns with Vijay Sethupathi, an actor who was won the appreciation of the audiences with his flawless acting and bold choice of scripts. In other news, it was recently announced that Kaithi is getting a Hindi remake with Bollywood superstar leading the way. Andrea’s other projects include Ka, Vattam, Maligai and Aranmanai 3 besides Master.

Credits :Filmibeat Tamil

