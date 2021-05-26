Andrea Jeremiah shares her 5 healthy juice recipes that work wonders

Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, has now shared a glimpse of her morning routine.

Kollywood actor Andrea Jeremiah recently recovered from COVID-19. The actress, who was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, has now shared a glimpse of her morning routine. Taking to Instagram, Andrea has shared her 5 healthy juice recipes that work wonders, especially in the times when taking care of health is very important.

Sharing about her first carrot, ginger and turmeric drink, she wrote, "This is a tried & tested winning combo of superfoods, especially great for when you have a cold. All that vitamin C, ginger & turmeric really kicks in !."

2. Celery/cucumber/green apple: Andrea writes, "this is a super cleanse for your system, especially after a night of junk food...the green apple balances out the taste of celery so all’s well that ends well."

3. Whey protein/blueberry/chia seeds: "technically a shake not a juice, this is reserved for days that I work out. I use Impact Whey vanilla protein powder, a handful of frozen blueberries & a teaspoon of chia seeds, and viola ! It’s YUM & a great post-workout shake," the actress shares about this healthy shake on social media.

4. Papaya/dragonfruit/pomegranate fruit bowl: Sharing about this papaya drink, she writes, "this is my mid-week jam, cos I’m not a fan of papaya juice and I like to balance out the squishy papaya with the crunchy pomegranate, and dragon fruit has an almost neutral taste, so it levels things out.'

5. Pure canteloupe juice: Andrea stores canteloupe in the fridge to get a nice cold beverage. Just halve the melon, scoop out the seeds, spoon the fruit into a blender and that’s it. It’s so yum & hydrating, especially in the summer," shares Andrea Jeremiah.

