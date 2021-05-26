  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Andrea Jeremiah shares her 5 healthy juice recipes that work wonders

Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, has now shared a glimpse of her morning routine.
3939 reads Mumbai
5 healthy juice recipes by Andrea Jeremiah Andrea Jeremiah shares her 5 healthy juice recipes that work wonders
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kollywood actor Andrea Jeremiah recently recovered from COVID-19. The actress, who was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, has now shared a glimpse of her morning routine. Taking to Instagram, Andrea has shared her 5 healthy juice recipes that work wonders, especially in the times when taking care of health is very important. 

Sharing about her first carrot, ginger and turmeric drink, she wrote, "This is a tried & tested winning combo of superfoods, especially great for when you have a cold. All that vitamin C, ginger & turmeric really kicks in !." 

2.  Celery/cucumber/green apple: Andrea writes, "this is a super cleanse for your system, especially after a night of junk food...the green apple balances out the taste of celery so all’s well that ends well." 

3. Whey protein/blueberry/chia seeds: "technically a shake not a juice, this is reserved for days that I work out. I use Impact Whey vanilla protein powder, a handful of frozen blueberries & a teaspoon of chia seeds, and viola ! It’s YUM & a great post-workout shake," the actress shares about this healthy shake on social media. 

4. Papaya/dragonfruit/pomegranate fruit bowl: Sharing about this papaya drink, she writes, "this is my mid-week jam, cos I’m not a fan of papaya juice and I like to balance out the squishy papaya with the crunchy pomegranate, and dragon fruit has an almost neutral taste, so it levels things out.' 

5. Pure canteloupe juice: Andrea stores canteloupe in the fridge to get a nice cold beverage. Just halve the melon, scoop out the seeds, spoon the fruit into a blender and that’s it. It’s so yum & hydrating, especially in the summer," shares Andrea Jeremiah. 

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
WATCH: Vada Chennai star Andrea Jeremiah has got a cute quarantine partner while recovering from COVID 19
Andrea Jeremiah tests positive for COVID 19; Says she is recovering well and in home quarantine
Happy Birthday Andrea Jeremiah: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master release a special photo
Andrea Jeremiah shares a PIC of her book of the month; Says 'won over by the intimacy of the writing'
Master actress Andrea Jeremiah bakes a cake; Says 'feels like a major life accomplishment'
Andrea Jeremiah calls acting in Master a 'fabulous' experience; Says Thalapathy Vijay is very down to earth