Andrea Jeremiah shares a PIC of her book of the month; Says 'won over by the intimacy of the writing'

Andrea Jeremiah shared a photo of the book she is reading this month. The actress also quizzed her followers about the books they are reading.

The southern beauty Andrea Jeremiah shared a photo of the book she is reading this month. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account. The fans and followers of the gorgeous actress are delighted to see the photos she shares. The sultry siren shared a candid picture of herself recently, and the fans were thoroughly delighted. The actress wrote in her latest Instagram post, "It’s that time of the month again where I pick out a book I don’t know what it is that drew me to #thesaltpath ...was it the intriguing cover art, or the fact that it’s based on a true story and is autobiographical in nature?

One thing is for sure though, I read the first two pages and was won over by the intimacy of the writing.. especially after the vastness of #theoverstory with its epic storytelling, I wanted something simple and compact, and this book felt just right! Thanks again to @bookstrunk for November’s #bookofthemonth Which book do you have your nose buried in." On the work front, the actress will be seen in the upcoming film called Master.

Check out the post

The news reports state that makers of Master could release the film's teaser soon. The film will feature southern star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The film is helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The filmmaker is known for his blockbuster drama Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead. Master also features Vijay Sethupathi.

