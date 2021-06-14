Andrea Jeremiah to take a bold step for her role in Mysskin’s Pisasu 2?

It is also reported that Andrea Jeremiah has increased her remuneration for Pisasu 2 which is directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Mysskin.

It was announced last year by filmmaker Mysskin that he has started the shooting of the sequel to his horror-thriller Pisasu 2. Actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, has hands with filmmaker Mysskin for the sequel to his hit horror flick. This film marks the second collaboration between Andrea and Mysskin after Thupparivaalan. Like all the other films’ shooting process, Pisasu 2’s shooting is also halted due to the second wave.

Now, at a time when we are waiting for updates about the film, a new report has come up stating that the film will have Andrea Jeremiah playing a bold role. Apparently, the talented and critically acclaimed actor will be playing a nude scene in the film. It is also reported that the scene is a crucial one, which is why Andrea agreed to do it. Hearsay has that Andrea has also increased her remuneration for the film.

The first part was bankrolled by Bala’s home banner B Studios and the company holds the rights to the title. Director Mysskin, while announcing the project officially, thanked Bala for granting permission to use the title Pisasu for the sequel. Bankrolled by Rockfort Entertainment, the film will also star Rajkumar, and Poornima in the pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Mysskin, who is basking in the success of his last release, Psycho, recently opted out of Thupparivaalan 2 following a fallout with Vishal. On the other hand, Andrea Jeremiah will be next seen in Sundar C’s Aranmanai. She also has in her kitty, Vattam.

