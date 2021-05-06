Andrea Jeremiah tests positive for COVID 19; Says she is recovering well and in home quarantine

Andrea Jeremiah penned an emotional note about her COVID result and shared a video of herself where she can be seen playing piano while singing a song.

The country is witnessing more and more positive COVID 19 cases every day. Thousands of people are contracting the virus on a daily basis. The second wave of the pandemic has gripped the country. Celebrities are using their social media spaces to reach out to those in need of medical supplies. While recently Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde stated that they have tested positive, the newest addition is Andrea Jeremiah.

Taking to her Instagram space, the critically acclaimed actress shared a video of herself playing piano and singing a son. Andrea Jeremiah wrote an emotional note on her positive COVID 19 test. She added that she stayed away from social media as she was unwell. The Master actress added that she is recovering well and urged everyone to stay safe. She wrote, “Last week I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m grateful to all of my friends & family members who reached out and took care of me. Im still under home quarantine, but recovering well.”

The Vada Chennai actress further added, “Took a break from social media, partly because I was sick and partly because I really didn’t know what to post at a time like this, when our country is going thru it’s worst Covid crisis.. and as always, when I don’t know what to say, I sing from my heart and hope that says it all, Stay safe, this too shall pass See you on the other side”. Several celebrities including Lokesh Kanagaraj, Suriya and Vishal got infected with the virus and they all bounced back to normalcy.

