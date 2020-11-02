  1. Home
Android Kunjappan: KS Ravikumar to remake the superhit Mollywood film in Tamil?

Media reports suggest that KS Ravikumar will direct and also bankroll Android Kunjappan's Tamil remake.
Veteran director KS Ravikumar is reportedly all set to direct and produce the Tamil remake of superhit Mollywood film Android Kunjappan. While there have been no official updates on this news yet, it has still come up as an exciting one as the film was lauded by the family audience in Mollywood. The film revolves around a lonely aged man, who gets a robot as a gift from his son. Soubin was seen playing the role of the son. Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the sci-fi comedy-drama is reported to be inspired by the English movie Robot and Frank.

While Sooraj Thalekkad was seen playing the role of a robot named Kunjappan, Suraj Venjaramoodu was seen as an elderly man. Bijibal composed music for the film and all the songs turned out to be huge hits. A while ago, it was reported that the film’s Tollywood version will be released on the big screens soon. Titled Android Kattappa, it is expected that the film’s release will be announced soon.

Mala Parvathi, Rajesh Madhavan, Sivadas Kannur, Unni Raja, Renji Kankol and Megha Mathew were also seen playing some key roles in the film. Sanu Varghese cranked the camera while lyrics for its songs were penned by B K Harinarayanan and AC Sreehari. The Malayalam version of the film received tremendous response from movie buffs across the country. It is expected that more official updates about the Tamil version will be made soon.

