Android Kunjappan Version 5.25’s Tollywood version, Android Kattappa to be released soon

The Tollywood version of Android Kunjappan will be a dubbed one and it is expected that the film will be released as soon as the theatres are reopened.

Mollywood film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, which was released in the year 2019, was a huge hit. Now, the film’s Tollywood version is all set to be released on the big screens soon. Titled Android Kattappa, it is expected that the film will be released as soon as the theatres reopen. According to media reports, the Tollywood version will be a dubbed one. The Malayalam version of the film received tremendous response from movie buffs across the country. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Soubin Shahir, Kendy Zirdo and Saiju Kurup were seen in main roles.

While Sooraj Thalekkad was seen playing the role of a robot named Kunjappan, Suraj was seen as an elderly man. The film revolves around a lonely aged man, who gets a robot as a gift from his son. Soubin was seen playing the role of the son. Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the sci-fi comedy-drama is reported to be inspired by the English movie Robot and Frank. Bijibal composed music for the film and all the songs turned out to be hits.

Mala Parvathi, Rajesh Madhavan, Sivadas Kannur, Unni Raja, Renji Kankol and Megha Mathew were also seen playing some key roles in the film. Sanu Varghese cranked the camera while lyrics for its songs were penned by B K Harinarayanan and AC Sreehari. Now that the film’s Tollywood version is all set to hit the big screens soon, it is expected that the film will turn out to be a hit.

Credits :The Times Of India

