Angamaly Diaries actor Chemban Vinod Jose ties the knot with Mariam Thomas amid Coronavirus lockdown

The south actor Chemban Vinod Jose gets married to psychologist Mariam Thomas amid the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. The Jallikattu actor announced the news of his marriage on his Instagram account. The actor shared a photo of himself with wife, Mariam Thomas. The fans and followers of the south actor were delighted to see the picture of him along with his wife. According to news reports, this is Chemban Vinod Jose's second marriage. Soubin Sahir, Tovino Thomas, Ann Augustine, Anumol, Srinda, Kunchacko Boban, and Aashiq Abu congratulated the actor on his wedding.

Chemban Vinod Jose is known in the south film industry as an actor who does powerful roles. The actor has time and again portrayed characters which are very intense. The fans and audience members have appreciated and loved Chemban Vinod Jose's performances. The Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod Jose stepped into the world of films, with the 2010 film called Nayakan which was helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Check out the post by Chemban Vinod Jose

The south actor has been receiving a lot of praise for his realistic characters in south films. Films like Trance, Iyobinte Pustakam, Ee Ma Yau, Porinju Mariam Jose, and Jallikattu have seen the Malayalam actor do some path-breaking roles. The fans took to their social media handles to wish the actor at his wedding. The film audiences are looking forward to seeing Chemban Vinod Jose on the big screen.

