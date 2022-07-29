Angamaly Diaries fame actor Sarath Chandran found dead; 'RIP Brother', Antony Varghese tweets

Young Kerala actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday, according to the film industry sources.

The 37-year-old actor shot into prominence with his film "Angamaly Diaries" and his other popular films included "Koode", "Oru Mexican Aparatha", to name a few.

Actor Antony Varghese shared an image of Sarath Chandran from "Angamaly Diaries" and wrote "RIP Brother."

The details of the death are awaited.

Hailing from Kochi, Sarath Chandran previously worked in an IT firm and also worked in film as a dubbing artist.

He made his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film "Aneesya".

