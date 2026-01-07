Anil Kapoor recalls lead debut Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi after 43 years, Rishab Shetty comments

Anil Kapoor made his debut in Kannada cinema 43 years ago with the romantic drama Pallavi Anu Pallavi. As the veteran star reminisces about his early experience with the film, he penned a short note praising Kannada cinema and how it has helped redefine Indian cinema on the global stage.

Anil Kapoor remembers 1st Kannada cinema Pallavi Anu Pallavi

Taking to his official social media handle, Anil Kapoor shared a short clip of the song O Premi O Premi from Pallavi Anu Pallavi. The track, composed by Ilaiyaraaja, featured the Mr. India actor dancing with infectious energy, expressing love and embodying the look of a complete romantic hero.

Recalling the song and his early days, Anil Kapoor wrote, “43 years ago, I took my first step into the Kannada film industry. From then to now, it’s incredible to see how Kannada cinema is booming and redefining Indian cinema globally.”



Additionally, the actor praised stars Yash and Rishab Shetty, director Prashanth Neel, and the teams behind KGF and Kantara for raising the bar with their films. Kapoor also expressed his hope that Pallavi Anu Pallavi would not be his last collaboration in Kannada cinema, hinting at future projects in the industry.

Following his post, Rishab Shetty was quick to respond, sharing how proud he feels that a legend like Anil Kapoor began his initial stages of career in Kannada cinema.

Shetty wrote, “We’re so proud of you, Sir! Your journey began here, and today you stand as a true legend of Indian cinema. It was an absolute honor to meet you and have such a wonderful conversation. A special mention, Pallavi Anu Pallavi remains one of my favourite films.”

More about Pallavi Anu Pallavi

For those unaware, Pallavi Anu Pallavi is a romantic drama film released in 1983, marking the directorial debut of Mani Ratnam. The film follows the story of Vijay, a young man who falls in love with Madhu but also forms a complex bond with Anu, an older, separated woman.

As his life unfolds, Vijay begins to question notions of love and commitment, forcing him to navigate his emotions between the two women. Apart from Kapoor, the film starred Lakshmi and Kiran Vairale in the lead roles.

