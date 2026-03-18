Anil Kapoor to fight Jr NTR in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming actioner Dragon? Find out

Anil Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his recently-released action-drama film, Subedaar. Another piece of happy news has elated his fans. A report suggests that the senior actor will be joining Jr. NTR in director Prashanth Neel’s upcoming mass entertainer titled Dragon. Apparently, Kapoor will be playing the main antagonist in the film. Read on!

Anil Kapoor to play a villain in Dragon

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel has pulled off an interesting casting coup by bringing together some big names from South and Bollywood for his film Dragon. Now, a report by Mid-Day states that Jr. NTR will be locking horns with Anil Kapoor in the anticipated action movie. According to the publication, the King actor will join the team as the main antagonist.

It was also revealed that the film might have been pushed to late 2026, as opposed to its speculated release in June this year. Earlier today, the actor-director duo was spotted in Mumbai, where they reportedly met to prep for the film.

Speculations of Anil Kapoor joining Jr NTR’s film Dragon were put to rest when the senior Bollywood actor shared a poster of Dragon, which mentioned that he is starring in the film. He also penned, “One has landed, the rest two are lining up. #Dragon.” Apart from them, Rukmini Vasanth is playing the female lead. Dragon would mark Anil and Jr NTR’s third collaboration.

Even though the film’s shoot began earlier this year with much pomp, it has hit multiple roadblocks. A report by Bollywood Hungama stated that Jr NTR has asked the director to work on the script again. According to an insider, NTR wants Dragon to succeed at any cost. Hence, he is willing to go that extra mile to ensure it turns out just right.

“NTR doesn’t dislike what Prashanth has shot so far. But he feels it can be better. He wants the content to be better than what it is right now. They may even re-shoot some of what has already been filmed,” the source claimed.

Coming to Anil Kapoor, Dragon will mark the Bollywood actor’s return to Telugu cinema after 46 years. Kapoor made his debut as an actor in a lead role with the 1980 Telugu-language drama film, Vamsa Vruksham.

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