Anil Kapoor watches Nayanthara and Vasanth Ravi's film Rocky; Calls it 'terrific'

Director Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming film Rocky featuring actor Vasanth Ravi in the lead role is releasing on December 23. Rocky is produced by CR Manoj Kumar and presented by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara under Rowdy Pictures banner. Recently, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor watched the film and he called it 'terrific'.

"This is Manok Kumar's first film. It's an excellent film and the director's job is fantastic, the leading man is fantastic...the photography, the scale everything. It is a film to watch, terrific," said Anil Kapoor after watching the film. The makers recently released an intriguing promo featuring Nayanthara in it. She delivers powerful dialogues that look every bit gripping.

Rocky has music by Darbuka Siva, and also features Bharathiraja and Rohini in important roles. Shreyaas Krishna is the cinematographer and Nagooran is the editor.

Recently, Dhanush and superstar Rajinikanth also sent best wishes to Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara for their upcoming film, Rocky. "This film is an absolute GEM!! Watch out for some very strong performances. Especially from my beloved Bharathiraja sir. Best of luck to the entire team. Especially, the very talented Arun Matheswaran. God bless," Dhanush wrote on Twitter.

Rocky is releasing in theatres on December 23.