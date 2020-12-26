Anil Nedumangad’s demise: Indrajith Sukumaran shares photo with the actor taken 2 days before the incident

Indhrajith Sukumaran took to his Instagram space and shared a photo with the late actor Anil Nedumangad and stated that it was taken two days before his demise.

Yesterday, the news of Anil Nedumangad came as an unexpected shocker to the Mollywood. The actor passed away on Friday in a freak accident by drowning. Expressing his shock, actor Indrajith Sukumaran shared a photo with Anil and stated that it was taken a couple of days before the horrific accident happened. He stated that the photo was taken on the sets of their upcoming film titled Anuradha Crime No 59/2019. Sharing the photo, he also expressed his grief.

He wrote, “2 days ago.. On location.. #AnuradhaCrimeNo59/2019 #AnilNedumangad #gonetoosoon 16h”. Anil drowned to death in Malankara Dam near Kerala’s Thodapuzha. According to media reports, the actor was shooting for the upcoming film Peace in Malankara dam starring Joju George as the lead actor. Anil went out to swim in the dam along with his friends during a break from the shooting. When he went too deep while swimming, he got pulled into the river and drowned to death.

After his friends found that he went missing, they looked for him with the help of rescue workers. When they finally found him, they rushed him to a private hospital at around 6 PM where he was declared brought dead. Anil is best known for his performance in films like Njan Steve Lopez, Porinju Mariyam Jose, Kammatti Paadam and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, among the others. It should be noted that Ayyappanum Koshiyium’s director Sachy passed away earlier this year.

Credits :Instagram

