Anil Ravipudi narrates a script to Naga Chaitanya; Actor likely to play the lead

The latest news update on the ace director Anil Ravipudi states that the director has reportedly narrated a script to Naga Chaitanya. The news reports further goes on to add that the Venky Mama director's upcoming film could feature Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The news reports also state that Naga Chaitanya liked the script narrated by Anil Ravipudi. On the work front, the actor Naga Chaitanya will feature as the lead star in the highly anticipated film called Love Story.

This film will also feature Premam actress Sai Pallavi. The director, Anil Ravipudi is riding high on the success of his previous film Sarileru Neekevvaru which was a blockbuster hit. The news reports state that Naga Chaitanya has a very challenging role in the upcoming film titled Love Story. The first look poster of the film was unveiled by the makers some time back. The news reports also add how the fans and film audiences are now eagerly looking forward to seeing the film on the silver screen.

Naga Chaitanya who enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles, will also feature in some interesting projects coming up in the future. The fans and followers of the lead pair of Love Story are eagerly waiting to witness their sizzling and fabulous chemistry. The actress will also feature in the much awaited drama called Virata Parvam along with the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati.

