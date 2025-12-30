Anil Ravipudi REACTS to Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan rumored as NBK-starrer remake: ‘We will know only after…’

Thalapathy Vijay has recently confirmed that Jana Nayagan will be his final cinematic venture in Tamil cinema. The film is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal next year. While fans are accepting the news with bittersweet acknowledgment, many are wondering whether the film is a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari.

Now, the NBK-starrer’s director, Anil Ravipudi, has provided some clarity on the matter.

Bhagavanth Kesari director Anil Ravipudi responds to remake rumours surrounding Jana Nayagan

Speaking to the media, director Anil Ravipudi was asked whether Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is a remake of his film Bhagavanth Kesari. In response, the director said, “Vijay Sir is a true gentleman. We will know whether I have any part in his farewell film only after its release. Until then, let’s treat it as a Thalapathy Vijay film.”

The director also recalled meeting the GOAT actor during the time of Varisu, highlighting the superstar’s warm personality.

Interestingly, during the audio launch event held in Malaysia earlier this week, Jana Nayagan director H. Vinoth also addressed the remake speculation. The filmmaker stated, “Some people are saying Jana Nayagan is a remake or a partial remake. Let me be very clear, this is a 100% Thalapathy film, a complete commercial treat in theatres that everyone will enjoy.”

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a political action drama featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Alongside Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in co-lead roles, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and several others in pivotal roles.

According to recent reports, the film explores an ideological clash between two individuals who confronted each other in the past. When a child’s silent fear reopens the protagonist’s old wounds, the former police officer is forced to take on a battle far greater than personal revenge.

Speculation also suggests that the film may feature elements of humans versus AI, and that the runtime could exceed three hours. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

Recently, the makers revealed that the film’s first show in Kerala will begin at 6 a.m. The official update was shared by the distribution company.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal’s mother Santhakumari passes away at 90, Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan express condolences