Animal flow to Trapeze: 5 times Samantha Akkineni tried different exercises and proved to be a fitness freak

Samantha Akkineni always makes it a point to not miss her workout sessions.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is very disciplined when it comes to eating right and keeping herself fit. From yoga, animal flow to heavy weight lifting, the actress has tried different forms of exercises. The Oh Baby actress always makes it a point to not miss her workout sessions. Even during the lockdown, she continued to workout at home and left no stone unturned to keep herself fit all the time. Let's take a look at times when Samantha Akkineni introduced us to a different form of exercises and is setting major fitness goals.

1. Animal flow: Animal flow workout is a mixture of martial arts and yoga and Samantha Akkineni nailed it. Animal flow is a synchronised bodyweight dance and the stunner enjoyed it clearly. Take a look at the video below.

2. Trapeze yoga: Samantha Akkineni recently practised a new form of exercise called aerial or trapeze yoga that is equally challenging. Sharing a photo of the same, Sam wrote on Instagram, "Life is a balance of holding on and letting go . Inversions." This kind of workout requires a lot of strength and stretching while being upside down.

3. Weight lifting: One can see in the video, the South beauty is sweating out as she pumps iron while her trainer records this intense workout session.

4. Workout for lean muscles: Samantha Akkineni decided to take plant-based diet along with her intense workout session, and this is sure to leave you motivated. Sharing about it, Sam wrote on IG, "May all beings everywhere be happy and free ,and may the thoughts ,words , and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all #day2ofplantbasedtransformation...Breaking the myth that one cannot enhance their performance, build lean muscle etc on a plant based diet...Let’s do this."



5. Yoga and meditation: Sam had practised Isha Kriya meditation for 48 days during the lockdown and promoted its benefits as well. "Today i begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey… I invite you to join me ... Isha kriya brings health, prosperity and well-being. It is a powerful tool to cope ... and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential ... it is a free guided meditation ... I wish you peace," wrote Samantha on Instagram.

6. Stability ball workout: Samantha Akkineni tried balancing herself on the ball that helps to better stability and strength.

