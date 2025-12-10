Anirudh drops a major update on Jana Nayagan's music and audio launch event: “Sad that it's Vijay sir's last film…”

Jana Nayagan is among the most awaited movies of 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama will mark the final film of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Slated to hit the big screens this Pongal, on January 9, 2026, Jana Nayagan promotions are about to start soon. It was reported that the makers have planned a grand audio launch of Jana Nayagan in Malaysia on December 27, 2025. And now, Anirudh dropped a major update on his music in the film.

In a recent interview with Sun News, rockstar Anirudh revealed that Jana Nayagan's RR work is currently going on. He thanked the audience for their appreciation of the 1st song, Thalapathy Kacheri. Anirudh said, “I thank everyone for the response to 'Thalapathy Kacheri' song. I'm confident that the audio launch will be extravagant. It's an open stadium and I will be performing a tribute for him with the songs I've made for his films as a medley. It's a bit sad that it's Vijay sir's last film. We'll try to make it a fulfilling experience fitting for his send off.”

Furthermore, he stated that he will blaze the audio launch event with the combination songs of Kaththi, Master, LEO, Beast, other than Jana Nayagan.

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead, while Animal sensation Bobby Deol will be seen as the main antagonist. The supporting cast also includes Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. The political action drama marks the 69th film of Thalapathy Vijay.

Bankrolled by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is rumored to be a Tamil remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. However, there is no confirmation on these speculations yet. The movie will clash with several biggies from the Tamil and Telugu industries- Parasakthi, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, The Raja Saab, Anaganaga Oka Raju, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and BMW.

