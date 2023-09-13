Anirudh Ravichander and Kavin to be a part of Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's debut movie? Reports

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay recently signed with Lyca Productions, and he is set to commence work on his debut feature film soon. Ever since the news of Jason entering the film industry came out, there have been rumors swirling about the film’s potential cast and crew. Reports have suggested that Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram and S Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar will play the lead roles in the film, while AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen will be composing the music.

But the latest reports suggest that instead of Dhruv Vikram and AR Ameen, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavin will be a part of Jason Sanjay’s debut film.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavin might reportedly be part of Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s debut feature film

Even though there has been no official confirmation pertaining to the film’s cast and crew, there have been plenty of reports in circulation regarding Jason Sanjay’s first film. Anirudh Ravichander’s incorporation in the film does not come as a surprise if it is indeed true, as the music director has been producing one great soundtrack after another from the very beginning of his career. This year itself, he composed music for two of the biggest films of the year: Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth starrer Jailer and Atlee’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Allegedly, the preproduction work for Jason’s first film is in full swing at the moment. It is also being reported that an official confirmation of the cast and crew of the film will be made very soon. Jason Sanjay completed his graduation from abroad and decided to pursue a career in movies like his father. But unlike his father, Jason seems to be more interested in being behind the camera, as he has taken a liking to direction rather than acting.

Jason Sanjay will be making his directorial debut with Lyca Productions

Last month, in August, to be exact, Jason Sanjay signed with Lyca Productions. Even though star kids coming into films and following the path of their parents isn’t really anything new, Jason Sanjay's entry into movies did leave everyone talking. For one, he chose to venture into direction rather than acting, which is what most star kids go after. It has to be seen how Jason Sanjay’s debut film pans out and with whom it will be made.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to tie knot on September 24; Wedding invite, venue, theme details REVEALED