Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Marriage: From invitation to celeb list; Here’s everything about wedding

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran are reportedly planning to get married soon, following speculation about their relationship. According to media reports, the celebrations are expected to include an intimate destination wedding and a reception attended by several prominent personalities from the film and business industries. Here’s everything to know about the occasion.

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Everything about Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding

According to several media reports, including India Today, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are planning an intimate destination wedding in Greece. The ceremony is reportedly scheduled for November 10 and 11, with the celebrations expected to be attended by close family members and friends.

Although the couple has not publicly shared further details, reports suggest that wedding reception invitations have been sent to several prominent celebrities. The invitation card has reportedly been designed by Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man.

The invitation comes in an ivory-and-powder-blue keepsake box featuring embossed stationery, intricate detailing, and a vintage-style crest seal. Drawing inspiration from Baroque aesthetics, the design incorporates ornate elements for a classic look.

Here’s the invitation card box

Following the reported wedding celebrations in Greece, the reception is scheduled to take place on November 21 at a luxury hotel in Chennai. Unlike the intimate wedding ceremony, the reception is expected to be a larger gathering featuring guests from the film, music, and business industries.

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Several prominent personalities are reportedly on the guest list, including Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth , Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, AR Rahman, Sivakarthikeyan, Ajith Kumar, and director Nelson Dilipkumar. However, their attendance has not been officially confirmed.

For those unfamiliar with Kavya Maran , she is the CEO of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She is known for her business ventures and frequent appearances at IPL matches.

Anirudh Ravichander’s work front

Anirudh Ravichander recently composed the music for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson. The sequel stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is also reported to feature cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, Anirudh has several projects in the pipeline, including King, Indian 3, Dharman, Arasan, and Dare Devil .

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