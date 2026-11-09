Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Marriage: Rajinikanth jets off to Greece for wedding celebration

Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran are reportedly set to tie the knot on November 11, 2026. As the musician prepares to begin a new chapter in his life, superstar Rajinikanth seems to have flown to Greece to attend the celebrations.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Marriage: Rajinikanth flies off to Greece

A photograph taken aboard an aircraft has gone viral on social media, showing Rajinikanth posing with the cabin crew during his journey to Greece. The superstar was also spotted at Chennai airport, getting papped as he made his way.

Here’s the picture and video:

For those unaware, Anirudh Ravichander is Rajinikanth’s nephew through his wife, Latha Rajinikanth. The superstar and the musician have also shared a successful professional association over the years, collaborating on films such as Petta, Darbar, Jailer, Vettaiyan, Coolie, and Jailer 2. The duo will continue their professional association with upcoming projects, including Dharman and KHxRK.

Anirudh and Kavya Maran are expected to tie the knot this week, with the wedding expected to take place on November 11, 2026, in Greece. The couple is also expected to host a grand reception at a luxurious hotel in Chennai following the destination wedding.

Apart from their families, several prominent celebrities are expected to attend the reception, including Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, AR Rahman, Sivakarthikeyan, Ajith Kumar, and director Nelson Dilipkumar. However, their attendance has not been officially confirmed.

Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander’s work front

Rajinikanth was last seen in a leading role in Jailer 2 . Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film serves as a continuation of the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The story follows "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian as he uncovers the network behind an idol-smuggling operation and sets out to bring it to an end.

Apart from the superstar, the film features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Hakkim Shah, and others in key roles. It also includes cameo appearances by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, the superstar is set to headline Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2027, with Ram Pothineni recently confirmed as the co-lead. Nayanthara, Sreeleela, Simran Bagga, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast.

Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander has an exciting lineup of projects as a composer, including Dare Devil, Dharman, Indian 3, Arasan, Sandiyar , and AA23, among others.

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