Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are all set to host their wedding reception on November 21, 2026, following their wedding on November 11. Ahead of the celebrations, superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, were spotted arriving in Chennai. Former New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson was also seen arriving in the city for the occasion.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Reception: Mahesh Babu arrives in Chennai with wife Namrata

According to several online reports, including Sun News Tamil, Mahesh Babu was spotted at Chennai airport as he arrived to attend Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding reception. The actor was accompanied by his wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson was also spotted arriving at the airport for the celebrations. Other prominent guests, including Rajinikanth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Muthiah Muralitharan, Atlee and his wife Priya, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and several others, were also expected to attend the event.

Moreover, Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly expected to attend the reception, while other celebrities have sent their wishes to the couple through official messages.

Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran recently tied the knot in a traditional self-respect marriage ceremony. Following the wedding, Anirudh also shared a series of pictures celebrating their union.

Mahesh Babu and Anirudh Ravichander’s work front

Mahesh Babu will next headline Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. Touted as a time-travel action-adventure, the film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.

Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander recently composed the music for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Apart from the principal cast, the film is also expected to feature cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, the composer has several projects in his lineup, including Rajinikanth's Dharman, Dare Devil, Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 3, Sandiyar, Allu Arjun's AA23 and STR's Arasan.

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