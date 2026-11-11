Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Tie the Knot: Composer drops first picture from his ‘once in a lifetime’ wedding

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran have reportedly tied the knot on November 11, 2026. The celebrated composer and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner have now shared the first picture from their destination wedding, making their relationship official.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding

Taking to social media, Anirudh shared a picture of himself alongside his wife, Kavya Maran, from their wedding ceremony. Sharing the special moment, the composer captioned the post, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11.”

Here’s the post:

At their dreamy destination wedding in Greece, Anirudh Ravichander opted for an ivory traditional outfit featuring intricate embroidery, while Kavya Maran looked radiant in a colour-coordinated, embellished lehenga. The newlyweds were seen walking forward through flower petals, with an elaborate floral arrangement completing the backdrop.

Apart from Anirudh's post, Sun Pictures also shared pictures from the wedding ceremony, featuring the couple. Moreover, superstar Rajinikanth was also spotted attending the celebrations.

For those unfamiliar with Kavya Maran , she is the CEO of the cricket team Sunrisers Hyderabad and the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She is widely known for her candid appearances at IPL matches, which frequently go viral on social media.

According to reports, Anirudh and Kavya exchanged rings on November 10, with the couple tying the knot the following day. Following their intimate wedding ceremony, the newlyweds are expected to host a reception at a luxurious hotel on November 21, 2026.

The upcoming celebration is expected to be a star-studded affair, with Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Ajith Kumar, and several other celebrities reportedly expected to attend.

Anirudh Ravichander’s work front

Anirudh Ravichander recently composed the music for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson. The sequel stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is also reportedly set to feature cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, the composer has several projects in his lineup, including Rajinikanth's Dharman, Dare Devil, Indian 3, Sandiyaar, Allu Arjun's AA23 and STR's Arasan.

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