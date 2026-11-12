Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Wedding: Rajinikanth dances to Vettaiyan song Manasilaayo with newlyweds

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran took their relationship to the next phase as they got married on November 11, 2026. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy destination wedding ceremony in Greece, attended by close family and friends. Superstar Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh's maternal uncle, also marked his presence at the wedding, making the celebration even more special.

A video from the wedding festivities is now going viral on social media, where Thalaivar can be seen enjoying his heart out. In the clip, Rajinikanth is grooving to his own chartbuster song Manasilaayo from Vettaiyan, along with the newlyweds Anirudh and Kavya and the Maran family.

For the unversed, Manasilaayo is a peppy dance number composed by Anirudh Ravichander himself. The song became an instant chartbuster upon its release and continues to be a fan favourite.

The joyful moment captures Rajinikanth in a candid, celebratory mood as he shares the dance floor with the newly married couple. The video has left fans gushing over Thalaivar's energy and the heartwarming bond he shares with his family.

Anirudh dropped the first pictures from his wedding ceremony earlier in the evening. The music composer was seen holding his now-wife Kavya Maran's hand in the first picture. The two were captured laughing with joy in their big moment. Anirudh captioned the post, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime (red heart emoji) 11.11."

He later dropped a couple more pictures from the wedding. In one of the pictures, Rajinikanth was also present along with his wife Latha and other family members.

While the Greece wedding was an intimate ceremony, the couple is expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21. It will be interesting to see who all from the film industry mark their presence on the special day.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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