Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran recently took to social media to share a few glimpses of their wedding in Greece. The couple also posed alongside Rajinikanth in the pictures and penned a heartfelt note thanking everyone for their wishes and blessings.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran drop a short note for well wishes after wedding

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Sharing the pictures online, the couple wrote, “Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more special. We carry all your love with us.”

Here’s the post:

Apart from posing with Rajinikanth , the couple also shared pictures with their family members, enjoying the wedding celebrations. Former actor Udhayanidhi Stalin was also spotted at the occasion with his wife and children in a picture shared on social media.

Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran recently tied the knot in a self-respect marriage ceremony, opting for a simple celebration instead of conventional wedding rituals. The couple exchanged pendants as part of the ceremony.

Aside from making frequent appearances at IPL matches, Kavya is also an integral part of the SUN Group's business operations alongside her father, Kalanithi Maran.

Following their wedding, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to host a reception on November 21, 2026. The event is reportedly likely to see several prominent personalities from the film industry, including Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Ajith Kumar, and others.

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Anirudh Ravichander’s work front

Anirudh Ravichander recently composed the music for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogi Babu in key roles.

The film is set after the events of the first instalment, with Muthuvel Pandian embarking on a mission to dismantle the network responsible for the idol trade. Apart from the principal cast, the film is also expected to feature cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, the composer has several projects in his lineup, including Rajinikanth's Dharman, Dare Devil, Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 3, Sandiyar, Allu Arjun's AA23 and STR's Arasan.

Meanwhile, online rumours suggested that the makers of Arasan were planning to replace Anirudh with Lydian Nadhaswaram. However, reports indicate that there has been no change in the film's music composer.

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