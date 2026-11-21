Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran recently tied the knot and hosted their wedding reception in Chennai on November 21, 2026. The star-studded celebration witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities, including Thalapathy Vijay and his estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam attend Anirudh’s wedding reception

In visuals that surfaced online, Thalapathy Vijay was seen arriving at the wedding reception in festive attire. In a video shared by Sun News Tamil, the actor was spotted making his way to the venue alone.

Meanwhile, his estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, was also spotted attending the star-studded celebration, making a rare public appearance. She was previously in the spotlight following her appearance at son Jason Sanjay's debut as a filmmaker, amid speculation about her relationship with Vijay.

Check out the pictures here:

Apart from Vijay and Sangeetha, the event witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and others.

For the uninitiated, Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam made headlines after reports emerged suggesting that the couple had separated. However, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has officially confirmed these reports, and no formal announcement regarding their relationship has been made.

Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander’s work front

Thalapathy Vijay bid farewell to Tamil cinema with the action drama Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows a former officer who takes it upon himself to help his foster daughter overcome her fears, only to find himself facing an adversary from his past.

The film features Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, alongside Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani and others. The film is available for streaming on ZEE5.

Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander most recently made his presence felt on the big screen with his music for Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel features SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Yogi Babu and others in key roles. Moreover, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff also make cameo appearances.

Looking ahead, the composer has several projects in his lineup, including Arasan, Dharman, Dare Devil, Indian 3, Sandiyar and others.

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