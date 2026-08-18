Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding date locked? Here's what we know

Music rockstar Anirudh Ravichander is in the headlines yet again for his wedding speculations with his rumored girlfriend, Kavya Maran. As per media reports, the rumored couple is all set to take their relationship to the next phase of life this November. Let's Cinema reported that Anirudh and Kavya's wedding will be held on November 11, 2026. Reportedly, the celebrity couple will exchange vows in a destination wedding in Greece. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has ever confirmed their relationship.

Speculation around their marriage surged on the internet after Anirudh's uncle, actor YG Mahendran, confirmed their relationship and said in an interview that the musician's marriage would take place soon. It was reported earlier that the couple is likely to tie the knot in the second week of November 2026, and now the aforementioned date suggests the same.

For those unaware, Kavya Maran is the CEO of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is widely known for her business ventures as well as her appearances during IPL matches.

Coming to Anirudh Ravichander, he is among the top music composers in India right now. The young rockstar has been ruling the music space for a long time, especially in the Tamil film industry. His latest work in DC took the movie experience to a whole new level. In fact, it's his music that became one of the biggest highlights of the latest Tamil HIT.

On the work front, Anirudh has an exciting lineup, almost all biggies in his kitty. Some of his upcoming movies include Jailer 2, The Paradise, Arasan, King, AA23 x A6, and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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