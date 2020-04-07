Anirudh Ravichander to go live on YouTube tonight to entertain his fans amid COVID 19 lockdown

Kollywood music composer Anirudh Ravichander will be making a live performance tonight at 8 pm on the video streaming app, YouTube.

While celebrities are trying their best to keep their fans entertained and encouraged at the time of nationwide lockdown, music director Anirudh Ravichander has now announced that he will be delivering a live performance to his fans at 8 PM tonight on video streaming app, YouTube. This news has excited his fans and now they are sharing the news across all social media platforms. Anirudh is known for his music which would instantly uplift anyone’s mood.

With streaming hot beats and foot-tapping rhythm, songs composed by Anirudh Ravichander are known for taking over the internet instantly. It goes without saying that the composer’s live appearance will come as a huge rescue to people who have been under lockdown. Anirudh’s last composition was for Rajinikanth’s Darbar. All the songs in the film were huge hits and even today, the songs are staying at the top in the list of foot-tapping numbers.

Rockstar @anirudhofficial goes live on @YouTubeIndia at 8PM tomorrow for a soul-filled, musical conversation and you shouldn't be missing it! Click the link here and set your reminders right away https://t.co/zRkYtiF61u#StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/eU0IVFlqo6 — Sony Music South (@SonyMusicSouth) April 6, 2020

His next composition is for Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. Recently, the audio tracks were launched in a grand event. All the songs have become huge success already even before the release of the film. The songs Vathi Coming Othu and Kutti Story, in particular, are the current trends of Tamil Nadu, and it is almost impossible for one to pass even a day without hearing these songs. Well, let’s wait for the rockstar to deliver his life performance tonight!

Credits :YouTube

