Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran to host a grand reception on November 21 after November 11 Greece wedding? Find out

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are reportedly set to tie the knot on November 11, 2026, following speculation that the two have been dating for some time. According to recent reports, the couple may also host a grand wedding reception in Chennai, with Thalapathy Vijay reportedly among the prominent guests.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran to host grand reception in Chennai

According to Valai Pechu, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding is scheduled to take place in Greece on November 11, followed by a grand reception on November 14 at a five-star hotel in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. However, an update seems to indicate that the reception will be on November 21st instead.

The report further suggests that Thalapathy Vijay has been invited to the wedding as one of the prominent guests. Wedding invitations have reportedly already been sent out.

However, these details remain unconfirmed, and neither the couple nor their representatives have officially announced the wedding as of now.

For the uninitiated, Kavya Maran is the CEO of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is known for her business ventures and regular appearances during IPL matches.

Anirudh Ravichander’s work front

Anirudh Ravichander recently worked as the music composer for Jailer 2 , directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Set three months after the events of the first film, the sequel follows the aftermath of Varman’s demise as an idol group searches for the person responsible while attempting to recover three massive containers of idols hidden by Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

As Dileepan, a loyal member of the syndicate, sets out to track down the culprit, he becomes entangled in a larger plan orchestrated by the former warden. With tensions escalating, the syndicate’s top leaders, the Kalpak family led by patriarch Chakri Kalpak, and Muthuvel Pandian find themselves on opposing sides of an intense conflict.

The film explores whether Muthuvel Pandian and his allies can bring down the powerful forces working against them while confronting the consequences of his past actions.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film features SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, and Yogi Babu in key roles. It also includes cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, Anirudh has several projects in his lineup, including King, Indian 3, Dharman , Arasan, and Dare Devil.

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