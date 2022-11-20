Anirudh Ravichander, Koratala Siva's deep talk on music for Jr NTR starrer NTR30; Don't miss trophies in PIC
Composer Anirudh Ravichander begins music discussion for NTR and Koratala Siva's NTR30.
Post the success of SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR, Jr NTR will soon commence work for director Koratala Siva's NTR30. Now as the pre-production work for the film is underway in full swing, the makers have roped in music composer Anirudh Ravichander to render the tunes for the untitled drama. The music director has even commenced discussions with the filmmaker Koratala Siva for the same. Sharing a sneak peek of one of the discussions, the makers wrote on Twitter, "The music of #NTR30 begins. Director #KoratalaSiva and anirudh in discussion to bring out a blockbuster album."
They further dropped a picture of filmmaker Koratala Siva and Anirudh discussing the release of the blockbuster album. While Rathnavelu is the head of the cinematography department of the movie, Sabu Cyril is the Production Designer. Additionally, Sreekar Prasad is responsible for the film's editing. Billed as an action entertainer, NTR30 is being presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram’s banner NTR Arts and produced by Hari Krishna K and Mikkilineni Sudhakar.
Check out the picture below:
During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Acharya actor was quoted saying about the project, "It is high on an emotional note and very powerful script...very strong character set in a very very new, never seen backdrop." For the unaware, the actor and director duo have earlier worked together in the 2016 action entertainer, Janatha Garage.
NTR31
After finishing work on NTR30, Jr NTR will start shooting for KGF director Prashanth Neel's film, temporarily named NTR31. The first look poster of the film features the RRR actor in an intense avatar. Sharing the first look on Twitter, director Prashanth Neel Tweeted, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil.... His reign.... But definitely not his blood....(sic)" Bankrolled by Jr NTR himself in association with Mythri Movie Makers, the movie marks the first association of the actor with the filmmaker.
