Anirudh Ravichander, Koratala Siva's deep talk on music for Jr NTR starrer NTR30; Don't miss trophies in PIC

Post the success of SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR, Jr NTR will soon commence work for director Koratala Siva's NTR30. Now as the pre-production work for the film is underway in full swing, the makers have roped in music composer Anirudh Ravichander to render the tunes for the untitled drama. The music director has even commenced discussions with the filmmaker Koratala Siva for the same. Sharing a sneak peek of one of the discussions, the makers wrote on Twitter, "The music of #NTR30 begins. Director #KoratalaSiva and anirudh in discussion to bring out a blockbuster album."

They further dropped a picture of filmmaker Koratala Siva and Anirudh discussing the release of the blockbuster album. While Rathnavelu is the head of the cinematography department of the movie, Sabu Cyril is the Production Designer. Additionally, Sreekar Prasad is responsible for the film's editing. Billed as an action entertainer, NTR30 is being presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram’s banner NTR Arts and produced by Hari Krishna K and Mikkilineni Sudhakar.