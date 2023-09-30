Anirudh Ravichander opens up about special gift from Thalapathy Vijay; reveals it has a Kaththi connection

Anirudh Ravichander established himself as one of the most sought-after music composers of the Indian film industry, with some back-to-back chartbuster albums and blockbuster movies. The young musician recently made his Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which is helmed by the renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee.

In his recent interview with Film Companion, Anirudh Ravichander extensively spoke about his career as a music composer and singer, over the past decade. Interestingly, the Jawan music director also opened up about a very special gift he received from his frequent collaborator, the renowned Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay, and revealed that it now plays a pivotal part in his compositions.

When Thalapathy Vijay gifted Anirudh a piano after the success of Kaththi music album

During his chat with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Anirudh Ravichander opened up about one of the most special gifts he received in his music direction career, a classic black piano from Thalapathy Vijay. Interestingly, the young musician revealed that Vijay surprised him with this gift after the music album of their 2014-released film, Kaththi emerged as one of the biggest chartbusters of the Tamil film industry.

According to Anirudh Ravichander, he makes sure that he plays all his new tunes on this piano first. It is the versions that are recorded with the piano gifted by Thalapathy Vijay, that reach his film directors first. If the director approves the tune, he will record the song with other instruments and vocals later. Well, Anirudh's divulgence has clearly revealed the love and respect Thalapathy Vijay and the young music director have for each other.

Anirudh's work front

The young musician is currently on a high with the extraordinary office success of his recently released films - Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer. Anirudh Ravichander is now reuniting with Thalapathy Vijay and young director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the mega success of Master, for the actor-director duo's next outing Leo.

Recently, it has also been confirmed that Anirudh will compose songs and the original scores for Lokesh's next outing with Rajinikanth, which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. He is also reuniting with Kamal Haasan for Indian 2, the upcoming much-awaited sequel of the blockbuster film, Indian. The project will mark the musician's first collaboration with S Shankar, the veteran director.

