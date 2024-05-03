Anirudh Ravichander reacts to promo video of Nelson Dilipkumar's production debut Bloody Beggar starring Kavin

Director Nelson Dilipkumar, who recently helmed the blockbuster film Jailer starring Superstar Rajinikanth, is set to make his debut as a producer with the film Bloody Beggar. The movie, which stars Kavin in the lead role, has released a fun promo video featuring the actor's look. Composer Anirudh Ravichander praised the promo on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Anirudh commented, "BloodyBeggar rocking Nelsa," while also applauding the film's lead actor and director Sivabalan Muthukumar.

Check out Anirudh Ravichander’s comment on Nelson’s debut production Bloody Beggar

The promo video for Bloody Beggar features the film's cast and crew, including producer Nelson Dilipkumar, director Sivabalan, and actors Kavin and Redin Kingsley. Similar to the entertaining promos of Nelson's previous movies, this one also offers a fun introduction to the film.

The first look of Bloody Beggar showcases Kavin portraying a beggar, accompanied by a stellar background score composed by Jen Martin. The movie's director, who also wrote the script, has been a longtime associate of Nelson. The upcoming film is touted to be a dark comedy, marking Kavin's first time in such a role.

Nelson is known for creating humorous promo videos for his own films, a tradition he has followed in movies like Doctor, Beast, and Jailer. He has now extended this practice to his maiden production venture as well.

Regarding Nelson's future projects, there is speculation that he will collaborate with Rajinikanth once again after the latter completes his next film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Reports suggest that the duo is planning a sequel to their hit film Jailer, with the superstar reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Kavin’s next

Kavin is gearing up for the release of his next film Star, directed by Pyaar Prema Kaadhal fame Elan. The movie tells the story of a struggling actor trying to find success in the film industry.

Apart from Kavin, the film features an ensemble cast including Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan, and many others in key roles. Star is scheduled to hit the silver screens on May 10th, 2024.

