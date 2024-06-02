Anirudh Ravichander REACTS to replacing AR Rahman in Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Indian 2

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Shankar's Indian 2, the sequel to the legendary 1996 blockbuster Indian directed by Shankar. This is only the second time Shankar has used another music director other than AR Rahman for his Tamil film.

As we all know, Indian was highly acclaimed, especially for its music composed by AR Rahman, which became iconic chartbusters. However, Shankar chose Anirudh Ravichander for Indian 2 and this has been the talk of the town since the start.



When questioned about replacing Rahman at the Indian 2 audio launch, Anirudh humorously referenced a famous Rajinikanth dialogue from Sivaji: "Six ku apram seven da.. Rahman sir ku apram evan da" which translates to, "After six comes seven.. but who comes after Rahman sir?"

When AR Rahman opened up about Indian 2

AR Rahman was recently asked in an interview about his absence from Indian 2 as the composer. A lot of fans remember Indian for the mesmerizing music composed by the Master himself. Rahman answered to the question saying that Kamal Haasan did approach him for India 2, hoping to recreate the magic they achieved with the first installment.

However, Rahman explained that he and director Shankar had worked together since the release of Gentleman in 1993, apart from Anniyan and Nanban, for which Harris Jayaraj scored the music.

Admitting that he was tired of working together several times, Rahman recalled the exhaustion he felt after composing Shankar’s 2.0 with Rajinikanth in the lead.

To note, Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman will however rejoin hands in Manirathnam's Thug Life.

AR Rahman is also sure that Indian 2 is in the safe hands of Anirudh, who is the most sought music director in the South, at present.

Indian 2 will be released on July 12th

Releasing on July 12, India 2 has a star-studded cast including legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, late Nedumudi Venu and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

This Kamal Haasan starrer is the most anticipated film of 2024 in Tamil cinema. Building on its prequel, Indian 2 continues the story with the third movie of the franchise, Indian 3, for which most of the scenes have already been shot.

Indian was about Senapathy, played by Kamal Haasan, a spirited freedom fighter who fights against the corruption that hinders the development of the country. Indian 2 is about the return of Senapathy when the nation wanted him back.