Anirudh Ravichander releases BTS video of Rajinikanth starrer's theme song with veteran musician Deva

Music director Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music to Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. took to social media and shared a video, in which he can be seen composing music along with veteran music director Deva.

While we are still not out of Darbar high, music director of the film, Anirudh Ravichander took to Twitter and released BTS videos, in which he can be seen with veteran music director Deva. The videos shows the making of Darbar theme music. Darbar, which was released on January 9, is having a steady run in theaters across the world. This video comes as a surprise treat to the fans of Rajinikanth.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and the director. The film also has lady superstar Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has a sequence, where the BGM of Rajinikanth’s 1992 movie Annamalai was incorporated. It is to be noted that Deva was the music director for Annamalai. Darbar has been released in about 7000 screens across the globe. In Chennai, about 650 shows were released on day one of the movie’s release.

#DARBARUnstoppableBlockbuster

Happy Pongal holidays to one and all :) pic.twitter.com/K66vQyz8BG — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for a bunch of movies including Vijay’s Master, Dhanush’s Pattas, Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. The music director recently landed in trouble for hiring foreign musicians in his latest album for Rajinikanth’s Darbar. The Tamil Cinema Musicians Association alleged that he has not used the members of the union and opted to use foreign musicians while recording the music of the movie.

Credits :Twitter

Read More