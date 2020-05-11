Anirudh Ravichander shares VIDEO of people in UK dancing for Vaathi Coming from Thalapathy Vijay’s Master

While we are still tapping our foot to Vaathi Coming song from Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, a video has now surfaced online, in which people from the United Kingdom can be seen dancing for the song and following social distancing. Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed music for the film took to his Twitter profile and shared the video. Now, the video is being shared by fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh.

Anirudh Ravichander and Vijay have earlier collaborated for Bigil, which turned out to be megahit. All songs from Master were launched in a grand event and the songs turned out to be blockbusters. About the movie’s release, it is expected that the makers will come up with an official release date once the lockdown is lifted. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 8, which did not happen due to the lockdown for COVID 19.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Reportedly, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will also be seen in a negative shade in Master. The film has Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan as female leads. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous film Kaithi, which had Karthi as the lead actor turned out to be a box office hit. It is expected that the film will show Vijay in a different variant, as the writer Rathna Kumar opened up during an interview that Vijay will be seen in a new version in Master.